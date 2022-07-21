Icicle Ridge Winery invites guests to bring a picnic and does not require any registration or fee to attend its Friday Night Music on the Lawn series. The music takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays through Aug. 26 at The Log Home on 8977 North Road near Peshastin. The live concerts will feature smooth jazz, folk music and rock music.
The Facebook event page says, “It’s always a perfect summer evening … a light breeze, birds singing, the pond fountain spraying high into the air as the sun sets behind the majestic Icicle Ridge.” They also advise to bring a jacket or blanket for the drop in temperature once the sun sets near the tasting room where beverages are for sale.
There are special tickets for the 20th anniversary celebration of IRW this Saturday that cost $70-$85. The concert features the return of the winery’s first-ever concert performer — smooth jazz saxophonist Darren Motamedy. He emailed from the Caribbean to say, "Being the first artist there was really fantastic, and I think that we really opened the door for a lot of other artists to perform at Icicle Ridge."
Motamedy lists some of his musical influences as "Dexter Gordon, a mainstream jazz artist, Wilton Felder from the Crusaders, Ronnie Laws, Grover Washington Jr., and more contemporary guys like Najee, Gerald Albright, and Kenny G."
