The Numerica Performing Arts Center has announced the nominees for the second annual Apple Awards, a program that honors the achievements of local, participating individuals and schools that have demonstrated excellence or innovation in theater. Winners in eight categories will be announced live via Numerica PAC’s website (numericapac.org), Facebook page and YouTube, with special guest presenters and entertainment on June 1 at 7 p.m.

The Apple Awards is presented by Davis Arneil Law Firm.

Below are the nominees for the 2020 Apple Awards, listed in alphabetical order:

Outstanding lead performance — in a musical

Annie Bowles: as Fiona — “Brigadoon,” Cascade High School

Audrey Millard: as Cinderella — “Cinderella (Enchanted Edition),” Eastmont High School

Brianna Hughes-Roberts: as Princess Fiona — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School

Macaela LaPorte: as Harriet Smith — “Emma! A Pop Musical,” Lake Chelan High School

Mario Espinoza: as Prince Charming — “Cinderella (Enchanted Edition),” Eastmont High School

Outstanding lead performance — in a play

Ainsley Shearer: as Anne Frank — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School

Dane Schmidt: as Otto Frank — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School

Gabby Kennedy: as Annie Sullivan — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School

Lucy Powers: as Helen Keller — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School

Sydney Bauer: as Agnes Evans — “She Kills Monsters,” Eastmont High School

Tagen Mathews: as Wadsworth — “Clue on Stage,” Cascade High School

Outstanding supporting performance — in a musical

Ava Rosvold: as Mrs. Wormwood — “Matilda the Musical,” Wenatchee High School

Caleb Clifton: as Lionel — “Cinderella (Enchanted Edition),” Eastmont High School

Caroline Kelly: as Ashley — “Emma! A Pop Musical,” Lake Chelan High School

Dane Schmidt: as Mr. Wormwood — “Matilda the Musical,” Wenatchee High School

Derek Hughes-Roberts: as Donkey — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School

Faith Kruse: as Pinocchio — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School

Michael Christensen: as Lord Farquaad — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School

Sarah Butruille: as Meg Brockie — “Brigadoon,” Cascade High School

Tagen Matthews: as Jeff Douglas — “Brigadoon,” Cascade High School

Outstanding supporting performance — in a play

Ava Rosvold: as Petronella Van Daan — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School

Cate Bailey: as Yvette — “Clue on Stage,” Cascade High School

Conor Shennum: as Chuck — “She Kills Monsters,” Eastmont High School

Emma Skylstad: as Mrs. White — “Clue on Stage,” Cascade High School

Faith Kruse: as Kate Keller — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School

Isaac Peyton: as Keller — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School

Mario Espinoza: as Miles — “She Kills Monsters,” Eastmont High School

Oscar LaVergne: as Peter Van Daan — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School

Outstanding ensemble cast — in a musical

“Brigadoon”: Cascade High School

“Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”: — Eastmont High School

“Emma! A Pop Musical”: Lake Chelan High School

“Matilda the Musical”: Wenatchee High School

“Shrek the Musical”: Cashmere High School

Outstanding ensemble cast — in a play

“Clue on Stage”: Cascade High School

“She Kills Monsters”: Eastmont High School

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: Wenatchee High School

“The Miracle Worker”: Cashmere High School

Outstanding overall musical

“Brigadoon”: Cascade High School

“Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”: Eastmont High School

“Emma! A Pop Musical”: Lake Chelan High School

“Matilda the Musical”: Wenatchee High School

“Shrek the Musical”: Cashmere High School

Outstanding overall play

“Clue on Stage”: Cascade High School

“She Kills Monsters”: Eastmont High School

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: Wenatchee High School

“The Miracle Worker”: Cashmere High School

Alex Haley is interim executive director at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

Join the online forum