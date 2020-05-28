The Numerica Performing Arts Center has announced the nominees for the second annual Apple Awards, a program that honors the achievements of local, participating individuals and schools that have demonstrated excellence or innovation in theater. Winners in eight categories will be announced live via Numerica PAC’s website (numericapac.org), Facebook page and YouTube, with special guest presenters and entertainment on June 1 at 7 p.m.
The Apple Awards is presented by Davis Arneil Law Firm.
Below are the nominees for the 2020 Apple Awards, listed in alphabetical order:
Outstanding lead performance — in a musical
Annie Bowles: as Fiona — “Brigadoon,” Cascade High School
Audrey Millard: as Cinderella — “Cinderella (Enchanted Edition),” Eastmont High School
Brianna Hughes-Roberts: as Princess Fiona — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School
Macaela LaPorte: as Harriet Smith — “Emma! A Pop Musical,” Lake Chelan High School
Mario Espinoza: as Prince Charming — “Cinderella (Enchanted Edition),” Eastmont High School
Outstanding lead performance — in a play
Ainsley Shearer: as Anne Frank — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School
Dane Schmidt: as Otto Frank — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School
Gabby Kennedy: as Annie Sullivan — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School
Lucy Powers: as Helen Keller — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School
Sydney Bauer: as Agnes Evans — “She Kills Monsters,” Eastmont High School
Tagen Mathews: as Wadsworth — “Clue on Stage,” Cascade High School
Outstanding supporting performance — in a musical
Ava Rosvold: as Mrs. Wormwood — “Matilda the Musical,” Wenatchee High School
Caleb Clifton: as Lionel — “Cinderella (Enchanted Edition),” Eastmont High School
Caroline Kelly: as Ashley — “Emma! A Pop Musical,” Lake Chelan High School
Dane Schmidt: as Mr. Wormwood — “Matilda the Musical,” Wenatchee High School
Derek Hughes-Roberts: as Donkey — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School
Faith Kruse: as Pinocchio — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School
Michael Christensen: as Lord Farquaad — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School
Sarah Butruille: as Meg Brockie — “Brigadoon,” Cascade High School
Tagen Matthews: as Jeff Douglas — “Brigadoon,” Cascade High School
Outstanding supporting performance — in a play
Ava Rosvold: as Petronella Van Daan — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School
Cate Bailey: as Yvette — “Clue on Stage,” Cascade High School
Conor Shennum: as Chuck — “She Kills Monsters,” Eastmont High School
Emma Skylstad: as Mrs. White — “Clue on Stage,” Cascade High School
Faith Kruse: as Kate Keller — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School
Isaac Peyton: as Keller — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School
Mario Espinoza: as Miles — “She Kills Monsters,” Eastmont High School
Oscar LaVergne: as Peter Van Daan — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School
Outstanding ensemble cast — in a musical
“Brigadoon”: Cascade High School
“Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”: — Eastmont High School
“Emma! A Pop Musical”: Lake Chelan High School
“Matilda the Musical”: Wenatchee High School
“Shrek the Musical”: Cashmere High School
Outstanding ensemble cast — in a play
“Clue on Stage”: Cascade High School
“She Kills Monsters”: Eastmont High School
“The Diary of Anne Frank”: Wenatchee High School
“The Miracle Worker”: Cashmere High School
Outstanding overall musical
“Brigadoon”: Cascade High School
“Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”: Eastmont High School
“Emma! A Pop Musical”: Lake Chelan High School
“Matilda the Musical”: Wenatchee High School
“Shrek the Musical”: Cashmere High School
Outstanding overall play
“Clue on Stage”: Cascade High School
“She Kills Monsters”: Eastmont High School
“The Diary of Anne Frank”: Wenatchee High School
“The Miracle Worker”: Cashmere High School
Alex Haley is interim executive director at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.