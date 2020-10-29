Halloween festivities are taking a different form this year, but there is still plenty of socially distant, safe fun to be had.
A race car driver might be a fitting a costume given the amount of drive-thru trick-or-treating events coming to town. First up is Wenatchee’s Candy Cruz.
This car window-based candy experience hosted by the Wenatchee Downtown Association, City of Wenatchee and Pybus Public Market offers a three-part trick-or-treating drive.
Volunteers on a closed off Wenatchee Avenue will hand out treats from Second Street to Orondo Avenue between 1 and 3 p.m.
Walk-up trick-or-treaters will not be accommodated, according to the WDA. Attendees must wear masks at all times as well as be sure to stay in their vehicles.
WDA executive director Linda Haglund said the drive-thru is a safe, fun and stress-free option for parents and their children.
It’s also different from local Halloween events in the past. “We’ve never tried this but we’re gonna,” she said. The Plaza Super Jet sourced $2,000 worth of candy for the drive-thru.
Volunteers handing out candy will be wearing masks and gloves. “We’re going to do this right so kids can have a little normal,” Haglund said.
The Wenatchee Police Department, a big garbage truck, dressed up Stage Kids and “a menagerie” of other stuff will be a part of the festivities, she said.
Round 2 of the Cruz, from 2 to 4 p.m., takes candy seekers over to Pybus. Attendees can access the drive-thru starting at River Drive, near Little Red’s Bakery & Espresso.
Trick-or-treaters can then cruise on over to the Town Toyota Center, from 2 to 5 p.m., for Round 3 of drive-thru excitement, assuming they have not yet had their fill of candy.
Gina Shaw, Cruz organizer with Wenatchee’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said the whole department has been working to help put on the event.
One notable attendee of Candy Cruz at the arena parking lot is a robot. It’s a cool robot, she said. There will also be 16 different booths giving out candy, each booth with a different theme.
Booths at this drive-thru are “going all out,” she said. Children can expect to receive goodies like crayons and apples, as well bags of candy.
“By the time they get through, they’ll end up with a nice stack,” Shaw said.
Halloween festivities in Chelan are taking the drive-thru theme one step further with a “car-stume” contest, which is essentially what it sounds like — dressing up a car, to look spooky or funky, or be whatever creative Halloween theme feels right.
Erin McCardle, event organizer with Historic Downtown Chelan, said photos will be taken of car-stumes as they partake in the drive-thru trick-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Chelan.
Votes can be cast at historicchelan.org, she said. The winner, announced on Nov. 6, will receive $250 worth of gift certificates redeemable at any Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce business.
“We hope to see as much of our community as we normally do … just in cars,” McCardle said. Organizers have prepared roughly 1,000 bags of candy for the event.
Cashmere’s Halloween drive-thru party will go from 4:30 to 6 p.m., starting at the playground by Riverside Park.