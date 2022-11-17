LOS ANGELES — At April’s Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, the big winner was Jon Batiste, a jazz-funk bandleader with a plum TV gig and critical acclaim but almost zero chart presence prior to the ceremony.

On Feb. 5, 2023, it will be music’s reigning A-listers vying for the top trophies.



