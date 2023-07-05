LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Summer Theater (LST) is in tech week for “The Sound of Music” with “a list of a million things,” said executive director Christy Shearer. The other two musical productions in LST's summer season include “Cinderella” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
Leavenworth Summer Theater goes from a staff of four people, with two full-time most of the year, to almost 100 people with actors, orchestra and volunteers by the time the shows launch.
The cast includes talented local actors, as well as national actors who travel for summer stock, or seasonal theater often near vacation spots. For the first time this year, LST had hybrid auditions. One thousand three hundred people requested audition information and 247 people entered the audition process, including 50 who auditioned in-person.
This year, Cherisse Martinelli plays the lead role in all three shows, as the characters Maria Rainer, Cinderella and Janet Van De Graaff. She said her previous season with LST was “the best summer of my life and I wanted to do it again,” after her time with a professional theater career on luxury cruise ships.
Approximately 20,000 guests attend LST for the 40 shows. Chelan County acknowledges the boost to tourism and Shearer said that 60% of LST guests are tourists.
“We have tons who plan their family reunion around it and bring 20-30 people and come every year. Tour groups from Canada and Japan show up in tour buses. That industry is slower to return but we have more this year than last so that recovery is happening,” Shearer said.
Last year, members of the real von Trapp family attended a LST production of "The Sound of Music."
The venue for “The Sound of Music” and “The Drowsy Chaperone” is the Ski Hill, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth. Audiences are encouraged by LST to arrive 45 minutes to an hour early. It is a 10-15 leisurely walk from the parking lot to the stage seating and there is also a shuttle with a lift.
“Cinderella” shows at the Hatchery Park Amphitheater, 7791 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. It is Rodgers and Hammerstein's Enchanted edition. Tiffany Mausser directs.
Kevin McKee returns to direct “The Sound of Music” and Daina Toevs directs “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Talen Schoening is an assistant director who is “an unsung hero for us, a glue that holds us together during rehearsal time,” Shearer said.
Shearer said she has probably seen LST’s annual production of ”The Sound of Music” 300 or 400 times, partly by volunteering while her kids are performers. She’s been the executive director of LST for two years after working at the Chelan County PUD for 20 years, as well as on the board for Music Theatre of Wenatchee.
Susan Wagner is the music director and a founder of LST who is in charge of full orchestras for all three shows. This year, LST got grant funding for a new sound system.
“On one hand it is a fun, upbeat piece with cute kids and then it shifts into something that is very serious and in the zeitgeist we are all talking about right now. It can be powerful and spur some conversations afterwards or ahead of times,” Shearer said about “The Sound of Music.”
“‘Drowsy Chaperone' is more PG, a little more adult with no children in it and more innuendo. Definitely the two shows kids will want to see are '(The) Sound of Music' and 'Cinderella.' That being said, we want kids to be over (age) 5,” Shearer said.
