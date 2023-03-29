WENATCHEE — The folk tradition of cross-stitch embroidery meets the innovative industrial tool of a 3D porcelain printer in the visual art of multidisciplinary artist and University of Washington professor Timea Tihanyi.
An art exhibit of porcelain pieces titled “To Go Gentle” is open from April 7-May 19 at the Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, in the Music and Arts Center’s MAC Gallery.
Tihanyi graduated in 2003 with a master's of fine arts in ceramics from the University of Washington. As one of the early adopters of 3D printer technology in ceramics, Tihanyi has seen the 3D printer become more accepted as another industrial tool like jigs and plaster molds in the ceramics studio.
“I like to say about my work, first and foremost, all of the pieces are autobiography for me. They are about people and feelings, so hopefully it will resonate," Tihanyi said. "My works are very tactile but also fragile. They’re really personal and loaded with emotions and stories.”
The patterns on the porcelain objects are inspired by cross-stitch embroidery patterns that are traditional to a particular region in Hungary, the Great Plains, she said, where her grandmother is from and worked as a professional in embroidery.
“The cross-stitch lends itself because it has grid space to these mathematical transformations but the computer processes it perfectly in alignment,” Tihanyi said. “The digital process is really very friendly to repetition. I can create layers and layers of the same pattern and slide it or rotate it” until a pattern emerges that reads like something, usually flowers, insects or star shapes.
The 3D printer filament is a soft porcelain paste, which is malleable but without plastic in it — all ceramic ingredients with a little more water to be soft like a cream cheese consistency.
“Everything after the printing is very traditional ceramic process," Tihanyi said, "I often cut pieces and reassemble them to distort the shape, then go through the drying and firing process, oftentimes glazing and firing again.”
The traditional cross-stitch patterns have a fascinating history, she said.
“Hungary is right in the center of Europe," she said. "It was part of the former socialist Eastern block, but because it is in the center it has always been a mix of cultures and ethnicities and traditions, patterns, food — everybody’s mixing.”
At the Bellevue Arts Museum last year, Tihanyi exhibited with Silvia Tur, another immigrant artist from Eastern Europe.
“We got to think about what two people carry with them and how objects represent memories, places, other people and events,” Tihanyi said. “What fits in a suitcase and what is being left behind when somebody leaves?”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone