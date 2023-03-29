Timea Tihanyi ceramics

Some of artist Timea Tihanyi's series, "Etelka's Jewels," made from 3D printed porcelain glaze, 9.5-8-8-inches. 

WENATCHEE — The folk tradition of cross-stitch embroidery meets the innovative industrial tool of a 3D porcelain printer in the visual art of multidisciplinary artist and University of Washington professor Timea Tihanyi.

Timea Tihanyi 3D Printing Ceramics

Timea Tihanyi 

An art exhibit of porcelain pieces titled “To Go Gentle” is open from April 7-May 19 at the Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, in the Music and Arts Center’s MAC Gallery.



