Alphorns blow in Leavenworth close up
A close-up of alphorns in Leavenworth for the 2018 Alphorn Celebration.

LEAVENWORTH — The sound of music in the Bavarian-style village of Leavenworth is made by the 12-foot-long alphorn. And, this weekend is a special event for alphorn players to workshop and perform in their traditional attire of lederhosen and dirndl.

The 2023 Northwest Alphorn Workshop and Retreat from Thursday to Sunday has attracted 45 musicians from Canada and around the U.S., including Illinois, New Mexico, California, Nevada and more, as well as the Leavenworth Alphorns' group of 12. The event coincides with the Leavenworth Alphorn Celebration, Saturday and Sunday. 



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

