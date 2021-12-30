Ringing in the New Year can be done in many ways.
We asked our community on NABUR what they were planning on doing for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. Elly F. will be enjoying a night-in with family, possibly a movie marathon. Davis W. will be down in Arizona enjoying vegan-style dining. Randy D. will be enjoying some hockey right here in the Valley.
Whether you want to be dancing the night away or tucked in with loved ones, there are a few options around our area to welcome 2022. With sub-zero temperatures and COVID-19 precautions, make sure events are still taking place before heading out.
Here are six ideas to ring in the New Year:
The Wenatchee Wild
The Wenatchee Wild will battle the Prince George Spruce Kings on New Year’s Eve at the Town Toyota Center; if you’re a sporty person looking for a fun night, this will be your spot. Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative FDA-approved molecular test taken within 72 hours of the event. For ticket information, visit wwrld.us/wildtickets.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Gala
Tsillan Cellars is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash filled with a full-course meal with wine pairings, dancing and a ball drop. The event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are priced at $140 for Wine Club members and $175 for non-Wine Club members. Tsillan Cellars is located at 3875 Highway 97A, Chelan. The Tsillan Cellars phone number is (509) 682-9463, and the event email is lisa@tsilliancellars.com.
Echo Valley Tubing
Get in some tubing time while you can! This family-friendly hill will be open for some New Year’s fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; tubes are provided at the hill with purchase of ticket. Echo Valley ends daily operations on Jan. 2 and will only be open on weekends, Martin Luther King Day and President’s Day only, with President’s Day being the last day of operation. For questions, send an email to info@echovalley.com or call (509) 687-3167.
Yeti Ride 2022- Wenatchee Valley Velo
Ready to ride the Loop? The Wenatchee Valley Velo Club is kicking off Jan. 1 with a group ride around the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. It is free for members and you can join that day. Meet at 11 a.m. at Garlini’s, 212 Fifth St. The ride will begin at noon. Check out the club’s Facebook page for more information.
First Day Hike
More than 40 state parks are offering New Year’s Day hikes that don’t require a Discover Pass. If you want to take advantage of a free guided snowshoe hike through the North Lake Loop Trail at the Lake Wenatchee State Park or hike the Little Bear Trail at the Lake Chelan State Park, then it is time to ring in 2022! For information, check the website bit.ly/31Ch20u.
Rio Vista Wines Sledding Party
The Rio Vista annual sledding party will be held on New Year’s Day from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature plenty of sledding with a bonfire, hot cocoa and lantern lighting. Rio Vista Wines on the River is at 24415 Highway 97A, Chelan. The tasting room can be reached at (509) 682-9713.