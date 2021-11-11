While the frenzy of hot books fall has begun to subside, there are still a great many books to look forward to in November, the true start of cozy season.
Most anticipated publications this coming month include provocative thoughts on feminism from an art historian and a famous model; and meditations on race from a novelist and a polarizing scholar. Grab a mask and scarf and head to your local indie bookstore to pick up copies — one for yourself and one as a holiday gift.
Fiction
Nov. 9
'The Perishing'
By Natashia Deón
Counterpoint: 320 pages, $26
In 1930s Los Angeles, amid Prohibition and the construction of Route 66, a young Black woman wakes up in an alley with no recollection of her former life. While recovering the memory of her past, she becomes the L.A. Times' first Black reporter and discovers she may be immortal.
Nov. 30
'Pilot Impostor'
By James Hannaham
Soft Skull: 208 pages, $28
Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa and the history of air disasters make up the raw material for this unclassifiable construction of prose, verse and photo collages — semi-fictional meditations on identity, slavery, consciousness and the horrors of flying from the acclaimed author of "Delicious Foods."
'White on White'
By Aysegül Savas
Riverhead Books: 192 pages, $26
The Istanbul-born author explores the thin line between chaos and contentment, creativity and madness through Agnes, a painter who rents her apartment to a student researching Gothic nudes. Savas' chilling novel has been praised by both Lauren Groff and performance artist Marina Abramovic.
Nonfiction
Nov. 9
'My Body'
By Emily Ratajkowski
Metropolitan Books: 256 pages, $26
A debut essay collection by the model and actress offers an honest perspective on feminism, sexuality and internalized misogyny that is elevated by her own industry experience. Publisher s Weekly called it "an astute and rewarding mix of the personal and the political."
Nov. 16
'The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story'
Edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine
One World: 624 pages, $38
The ambitious project that got Americans rethinking our racial history — and sparked inevitable backlash — even before the reckoning that followed George Floyd's murder, is expanded into a book incorporating essays from pretty much everyone you want to hear from about the country's great topic and great shame.
'Women in the Picture: What Culture Does with Female Bodies'
By Catherine McCormack
W. W. Norton & Co.: 240 pages, $23
Ranging through Western art and images in advertising, social media and fashion photography, the British art historian challenges the idea of women as "mothers, monsters and maidens" and introduces the work of women artists countering those depictions.
Nov. 23
'These Precious Days'
By Ann Patchett
Harper: 336 pages, $27
The acclaimed novelist meditates on "what I needed, whom I loved, what I could let go," in essays on shedding lifelong possessions, nursing a friend with cancer and the wisdom of Snoopy. Patchett has a gift for grasping what really matters.