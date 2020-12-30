WENATCHEE — The Icicle Creek Center for the Arts and Methow Arts Alliance are offering grants for artists whose income has been negatively affected by the pandemic. Artists of all disciplines are welcome to apply for the grant.
The Artist Grants total $72,000 in financial relief to be distributed among 72 local artists, according to an Icicle Creek new release. These grants are intended for working-class artists facing “severe financial hardship” who live in Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan counties.
Funding from the grant is open to people reporting lost income due to pandemic related causes such as cancelled events or school closures, according to the release. Support will also be offered for people with difficulty paying living expenses.
The grant is intended for individual artists and is not for organizations or groups, according to the release. Applicants must be at least 21 and currently residing in North Central Washington.
Those interested in applying can go to icicle.org, methowarts.org or by emailing rebecca@icicle.org. Grant applications will remain open until all 72 artists are selected.