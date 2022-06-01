WENATCHEE — The English new wave band Modern English will play a 7:30 p.m. Monday show at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
The band is best known for its smash hit "I Melt with You." The song reached No. 7 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart in 1983 and the song's video was in heavy rotation on MTV when music videos were at their zenith. A re-release of the song reached No. 76 on its Hot 100 chart in 1990 (after reaching No. 78 in 1983). The band's other hits include "Hands Across the Sea" and "Ink and Paper." Modern English formed in 1979, disbanded in 1987, reformed in 1989, disbanded in 1991 and reunited again in 1995. The original members reformed in 2009 and are currently recording and touring.
Seattle darkwave duo Julian Blair will open the show, which is sponsored by Numerica Credit union and Sunny FM.
Tickets are $29 to $59 and can be purchased online at numericapac.org, by calling (509) 663-2787 or visiting the PAC box office at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
