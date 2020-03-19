A different kind of Go!
This Go! section is unlike any we’ve published before.
There is no Planner page with a long list of local happenings. There are no movie listings. All the events we typically have written about have been postponed or canceled.
You could say that the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s resulting orders to close gathering places for the short-term has brought us to our entertainment knees. Or you could say that it’s provided us a unique opportunity look for different forms of entertainment, including — for many of us — some that involve spending more time with our kids.
We’re gonna try to look at our current situation as the glass being half full.
Our aim over the next however many weeks is to provide Go! readers with stories that provide ideas for getting through this strange time. This week, we start with a provided piece from Michelle McNiel at the North Central Regional Library reminding us of the mail-order service offered by the library. It’s needed more than ever, now that all regional libraries are closed until at least April 24.
We’ll also have some profiles of local artists who aren’t necessarily in the spotlight but are definitely worth writing about.
If you have any ideas for stories or profiles, please send them my way. The best way to reach me is by emailing me at martinez@wenatcheeworld.com.
We might be physically isolated from each other in the coming weeks, but we’re in this together. Stay strong in spirit.
See you on the other side, when I will gladly shake your hand or even give you hug.