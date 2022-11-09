I Married the War documentary film

The film "I Married the War" features Vietnam veteran Luis Zepeda and his wife Sally of San Antonio, Texas. It's showing Saturday at the Bavarian Lodge in Leavenworth.

 Provided photo/Betty Rodgers

LEAVENWORTH — A film about the wives of combat veterans will have its Washington premiere at the Bavarian Lodge, 810 Highway 2, on Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at wwrld.us/3fQY6Tc.

The stories, strengths and challenges of 11 American women who are married to veterans of different wars will be told with candid stories in the documentary “I Married the War.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?