LEAVENWORTH — A film about the wives of combat veterans will have its Washington premiere at the Bavarian Lodge, 810 Highway 2, on Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at wwrld.us/3fQY6Tc.
The stories, strengths and challenges of 11 American women who are married to veterans of different wars will be told with candid stories in the documentary “I Married the War.”
A reception with filmmakers Betty Rodgers and Ken Rodgers of Boise, Idaho, begins at 4 p.m. in the Woodsman Pub. The film screening begins at 5 p.m. in the Hintertux Room. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and a beverage.
Families are impacted and changed by the unique personal struggles, victories and defeats experienced by veterans. This documentary film gives voice to the women who wait and welcome their husbands back from battle. One has a marriage with a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, another with a Vietnam War corpsman, and others with veterans of the wars in the Middle East.
Post-traumatic stress disorder with its hyper-vigilance, isolation, quick temper and emotional escape tendencies is a challenge many veterans face. Some veterans have permanent injuries, as in the case of a traumatic brain injury for one person in the film, so wives then become like nurses. Substance abuse and moments of survivor’s guilt are also challenges they face.
“I Married the War” aspires to alleviate the isolation of the wives of veterans by showing the shared experiences of women around the world. These are the stories of women who have discovered their own strengths, learned to adapt, and to build on their husbands’ strengths.
