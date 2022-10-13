WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee will present the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at Riverside Playhouse on three consecutive weekends starting Oct. 20.

At a Monday night rehearsal, the actors were asked to deliver their favorite line of the show, which has book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman with music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. There’s an busy ensemble of nine to guide this story about a questionable gentleman named Monty (Skyler Cuthill), his flighty love interest Sibella (Rachel Powers), and one singular actor (Kevin McKee) who plays each member of the wealthy D’Ysquith family.



