ENTER-MOVIE-BEAST-PACKER-GET

Idris Elba stars in "Beast," which hits theaters, including Gateway Cinema, on Friday.

 Universal Pictures/TNS/Lauren Mulligan

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Idris Elba is going to test his box-office appeal as a lead in a big, brawny thriller with the upcoming film "Beast," in which he plays a dad protecting his two teenage daughters from a rampaging lion in South Africa.

It's also a major test for producer Will Packer, best known for comedies like "Ride Along" and "Girls Trip" and his recent stint as the Oscar producer. He has never done a project like "Beast" before, but in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he said he's happy with the results.



___ (c)2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) at www.ajc.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?