EAST WENATCHEE — A Washington State Swap Meet, where vendors statewide sell second-hand or refurbished goods, has room for hundreds of vendors. The inaugural event runs Sept. 8-10 at the Eastmont Community Park 4-Plex, 75 N. Georgia Ave, East Wenatchee.
Swap meet vendors will offer “a little bit of everything,” including clothing, kids items, such as homemade slime, scrap metal art, car parts, books, paintings and books, organizer Nikki Darling of Darling Productions said, of the 100-plus people who have registered so far.
Sellers can register by Sept. 8 online at washington stateswapmeet.com. The vendor cost for all three days is $115-$150, depending on the size of the space, with day passes offered for $40-$50.
It is free for children younger than 18 to vend in the Kid’s Craft Market. A vendor scholarship program can offset costs for up to 20 businesses thanks to Shannon Delaney Kraft of Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate.
“It’s been a beautiful evolution of an event-build with a community sense of village and a summer camp feel,” Darling said. “It’s the end of flea market travel seasons for those to end at a statewide festival at a good time for a camping weekend.”
The idea for the event percolated for a few years until the city of East Wenatchee and Eastmont Parks District partnered to help. A $5,000 Tourism Sustainability Grant from the State of Washington Tourism (SWT) made producers dedicated to the meet’s continued success, Darling said.
Producers will re-apply for grants in October, after the event with proof of concept, successes and demographic data. P2X Studios’ documentary crew will capture video, photo and drone footage for marketing purposes.
People may have multiple reasons to sell, such as promoting their businesses and engaging customers, and wanting to unload estate items. They also may be collectors, hobbyist artisans and crafters, and entire organizations who sponsor festival events.
The festival side is “a wonderful cross section of what the community can accomplish when we work together,” Darling said.
The East Wenatchee Rotary Club sponsors a beer garden 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Coca-Cola hosts a kids zone with face painting and special performances by L-Bow the Clown. Plus, a Kids’ Market is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
A “Swap Hop” dance in the style of the 1950s sock hop social dances is sponsored by the Committee to Elect Mike Poirier 7-10 p.m. on Friday by the main stage. On Saturday from 8-10 p.m., a family-friendly karaoke night is presented by Darling Productions.
A pickleball tournament, a soccer kick by Powerade and vinyl record painting by Class with a Glass add to the festivities.
Darling said the swap meet is seeking more vendors, as well as food vendors and volunteers for the informational booth, kids zone and eco resource table.
“If you swap, trade, refurbish or upcycle, you are not sending it to a landfill. Giving something new life is a big part of environmental sustainability,” Darling said.
