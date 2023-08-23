WA State Swap Meet

EAST WENATCHEE — A Washington State Swap Meet, where vendors statewide sell second-hand or refurbished goods, has room for hundreds of vendors. The inaugural event runs Sept. 8-10 at the Eastmont Community Park 4-Plex, 75 N. Georgia Ave, East Wenatchee.

Swap meet vendors will offer “a little bit of everything,” including clothing, kids items, such as homemade slime, scrap metal art, car parts, books, paintings and books, organizer Nikki Darling of Darling Productions said, of the 100-plus people who have registered so far.

