Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery in downtown Wenatchee hosts a reception for the opening exhibit of “Layers of Meaning” from 4-7 p.m. next week on First Friday, Aug. 5. The exhibit runs through Aug. 27.

The featured professional artists Susan Steinhaus Kimmel and Jim Huber reside in Wenatchee and have shown their art separately in numerous collections on the West coast and across the nation. They each received a master of fine arts degree and have had a career in arts education.



