WENATCHEE — The first local showing of a documentary film by Cashmere-based Voortex Productions was received by a fully packed house at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, Jan. 20, in Wenatchee.
“Project Pivot” is about the grit and passion of three athletes — a skateboarder, a mountain biker, and a rock climber — who meet for a three-day adventure to learn each other’s sport.
It premiered at the DocUtah Film Festival in Nov. 2022. On Jan. 20 in Wenatchee, available tickets from $5-$12 sold out.
Charlie Voorhis is owner, director and cinematographer of Voortex Productions, a digital cinema production house that formally started in July 2004, but became full-time work for Voorhis in 2013. He describes this film as a “passion project.”
Voorhis narrates during the film about his own pursuit of independent sports.
He said in an phone interview: “I have a lot of experience, am comfortable, and understand the nuances of what it takes to learn those sports, to put together and juxtapose. It’s really palatable for this valley to follow and participate with those sports.”
Film subject Mitchell Bryan was born and raised in Cashmere, and has traveled to Montana, Utah and Alaska to pursue a career in mountain bike racing.
Voorhis said: “I was always impressed with him, he’s very simple in his outlook towards his sport but he’s extremely fast. He just understands his flow on a mountain bike more than most people I’ve seen or ridden with, so I knew if we presented some of these bigger themes on learning, fear, grit and adaptability, he would share things he realizes in real times valuable to the learning process.”
Another main character, Jessica Campbell, is a professional rock climber, sometimes with sponsorship by Scarpa Shoes, and as a gear tester for Patagonia. She grew up on the west side of Washington and moved to Leavenworth about 20 years ago specifically to rock climb, while still traveling all over the world.
Voorhis said: “I knew her character and demeanor, found her fascinating, insightful, and grounded in herself.”
Skateboarder Sean Davis grew up in Chicago and now lives in Venice, California. Davis has “a quintessential kind of California skateboarder persona,” said Voorhis, who added that he “found him on the internet and was attracted to how technical he was with tricks but also how consistent,” and how Davis has a passion for the sport and a good outlook on life, in general.
An instrumental musical score by the Seattle-based artist Lemolo kept pace with the thrill and grace of athletes excelling in their individual sports, and swelled with the challenges of those learning something adventurous as beginners during the film.
Voorhis said the company will take any “tiers of opportunity” to release “Project Pivot,” which has a run time of 100 minutes, and hopes for “a distribution deal down the road, for a studio to back it and take it to the national level.”
The next screening is at Snowy Owl Theatre in Leavenworth on March 3.
A host-your-own screening platform will also be launched soon at projectpivotfilm.com for groups such as schools to access for a fee.
