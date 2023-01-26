WENATCHEE — The first local showing of a documentary film by Cashmere-based Voortex Productions was received by a fully packed house at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, Jan. 20, in Wenatchee.

“Project Pivot” is about the grit and passion of three athletes — a skateboarder, a mountain biker, and a rock climber — who meet for a three-day adventure to learn each other’s sport.



