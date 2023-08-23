ENTER-TV-BACHELOR-GRAZIADEI-MCT

Joey Graziadei of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, will be the next "Bachelor" on the long-running ABC reality show. 

PHILADELPHIA — ABC’s newest Bachelor is Joey Graziadei — runner-up on Season 20 of “The Bachelorette,” a tennis instructor, and a Montgomery County native.

Graziadei, who grew up in Collegeville and played Division II tennis at West Chester University, was a fan favorite on “The Bachelorette” season that wrapped Monday. Charity Lawson ultimately gave her final rose to Dotun Olubeko, a Brooklyn man whom Lawson said she had a “deeper” connection with.



