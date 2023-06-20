leavenworth accordion parade

Accordion players march in a parade on Front Street for the Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration.

LEAVENWORTH — The accordion is a versatile instrument, which does well as a solo instrument, holding its own musically like the piano or guitar, said Bonnie Birch, president of the Northwest Accordion Society (NAS), which has around 300 members in the northwest.

The NAS will sponsor the Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration Thursday through Sunday with programming in three venues: the Leavenworth Festhalle & Civic Center at 1001 Front St., the Chumstick Grange at 621 Front St. and the Front Street Park gazebo at 820 Front St. in Leavenworth.



