LEAVENWORTH — The accordion is a versatile instrument, which does well as a solo instrument, holding its own musically like the piano or guitar, said Bonnie Birch, president of the Northwest Accordion Society (NAS), which has around 300 members in the northwest.
The NAS will sponsor the Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration Thursday through Sunday with programming in three venues: the Leavenworth Festhalle & Civic Center at 1001 Front St., the Chumstick Grange at 621 Front St. and the Front Street Park gazebo at 820 Front St. in Leavenworth.
“We focus on playing German, Bavarian-style music, but we do call it an international festival and we do play music from all over the world,” Birch said. People travel from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and western Canada to participate as musicians.
“We pick up a lot of tourists that just happen to be in town anyway. It’s gotten very popular so a lot of people make a point of coming to it even if not an accordion player,” Birch said.
The evening concerts 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Festhalle feature accordion virtuosos Andy Mirkovich, Alicia Jo Straka and Joey Miskulin for $20 per ticket.
Free concerts at the grange, 2:15-4:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, will feature music by Key of C Quartet, Max Kyllonen & Kory Tideman, Jim Tobler, Birgit & Phil Ages, Charlie Brown, Mark Myking, Cooksie Kramer & friends, Bonnie Birch, Jamie Maschler & Gabe Hall-Rodrigues, and Bev Fess & Ron Griffin.
For novices who like what they hear or people with no experience playing accordion, a free lesson with instruments provided is 1-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the grange.
“It (accordion) has a very nice sound. Of course, the music you play on it is very appealing. The comment I’ve heard, which is true: it has a feel good, it makes you feel good when you hear it, even if you are playing a serious piece of music, there’s something about the accordion that produces a really good feeling,” Birch said.
An accordion parade named in honor of Leavenworth resident and musician Frank Calapristi goes from the Festhalle along Front Street to the gazebo at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
“To get all the different areas of performing, teaching, studying, learning, practicing and then competition is a way to challenge yourself to get up there and do your best, so it serves a really good purpose,” Birch said about the variety of scheduled events, detailed online at accordioncelebration.org.
“Our goal is to encourage people to play the accordion and do the best they can,” she said.
