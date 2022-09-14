Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TWISP — Opening Friday at the Merc Playhouse, “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong” is a classic murder mystery play-within-a-play.

“The director hesitates to call it slapstick; I don’t know how else to describe it but non-stop laughs” says Kira Wood-Cramer, the new executive director of the nonprofit theater.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?