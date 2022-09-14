TWISP — Opening Friday at the Merc Playhouse, “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong” is a classic murder mystery play-within-a-play.
“The director hesitates to call it slapstick; I don’t know how else to describe it but non-stop laughs” says Kira Wood-Cramer, the new executive director of the nonprofit theater.
Director Mark Eaton said he came across the play two years ago and picked it for production because he figured everyone could just use a laugh. “The set might as well be the ninth character in the play; it’s quite intricate” with scenic design, props and costumes by LaShelle Easton, he said.
Wood-Cramer began with the nonprofit theater as an actor at age 11. She trained with Missy Smith — former executive director from 2013 until earlier this year — for the leadership position after participating in acting roles and as stage manager.
Historically, it was 1999 when Merc Playhouse founder Carol Anne Steinbeck built the theater into the 1924 Mercantile Hardware store building on Mainstreet in Twisp. It now has 130 seats, which are all new since the COVID pandemic. The audiences are a mix of locals and visitors, since show posters also go up in Omak, Chelan and Pateros.
All actors and designers volunteer their time to participate with Merc Playhouse. A five-person staff is paid, and the nonprofit organization has support from funders, community sponsors and individual donors. About 20% of its revenues come from ticket sales.
Upcoming auditions for two productions include “The Battle of the One Acts” on Sept. 18, 21, 26, 27. Then auditions for “The Nutcracker,” scripted with music and dance, will be Sept. 12-20. For performance dates and details, see mercplayhouse.org.
