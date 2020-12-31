WENATCHEE — Actors will be dressing as formative and influential women from Wenatchee’s past at a Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center program next Thursday. The virtual People of Our Past event is a continuation of the museum’s series on women’s suffrage, celebrating the female voice.
Amy Edwards will play the role of Elsie Parrish, a chambermaid who sued the Cascadian Hotel for unpaid wages and helped to create a minimum age for women after taking her case to the Supreme Court.
Kristy Clare will play as Wenatchee’s first female doctor, Julie Kuntz as the first female attorney of the Chelan County Bar Association and Katie Renggli as an influential local educator.
The free virtual event will take place at noon Jan. 7 and 14. Reservations can be made at wwrld.us/wenatchee women or by calling 888-6240.