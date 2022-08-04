Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Albert Kissler paints amber waves of grain, purple mountains majesty and a soaring eagle as subject matter for art that is showing Aug. 5-27 at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St.

An artist reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on First Friday with music by duo Pat Thompson and Glenn Isaacson.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?