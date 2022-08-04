Albert Kissler paints amber waves of grain, purple mountains majesty and a soaring eagle as subject matter for art that is showing Aug. 5-27 at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St.
An artist reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on First Friday with music by duo Pat Thompson and Glenn Isaacson.
Kissler mentions among his influences an art teacher from Odessa High School, Bob Ross, Thelma Selve, Bob Jamison of Art in the Park, Jeff Tiff and the Ridgeline Graphics group.
Other artists in the Two Rivers collective are currently showing in the gallery's rooms and down the hallway. See colorful poured acrylic abstracts by Allen R. Gossett, a “Happy!” photo by Glenn Duane King, saturated tempera paintings by Russ Hepler and alcohol ink tendrils by Eileen Thoompson.
Almost 20 finely rendered paintings of animals are displayed for sale, including birds, fish, cats, whales, wolves, pigs and a donkey. Lush landscapes and a few portraits are also among the featured works by local artists.
Two Rivers Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit 2riversgallery.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone