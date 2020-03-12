UPDATE: The Ale Fest event has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Leavenworth
Ale Fest lineup is stacked with talent
This year’s music lineup for the annual Ale Fest will include Analog Jack, The Kevin Jones Band and The PreFunc. The event takes place April 18 at the Leavenworth Festhalle.
Analog Jack is a local band playing smooth grooves that are a combination of feel-good rock, Americana and reggae. The Kevin Jones Band will keep it simple with its combination of electric and acoustic rock. Prefunc is known for its classic rock and party songs.
The non-profit fundraiser supports Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, a Leavenworth-based non-profit that presents year-round arts education and programming that impacts more than 5,000 students throughout North Central Washington each year. A portion of this year's proceeds will also support the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum, which founded the event 14 years ago.
General admission is $40 with a choice of an afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. or an evening session from 6:30-10:30 p.m. VIP admission is $60 and allow attendees to start their evening sessions early. Chelan County residents can receive a $10 discount to the event. Tickets are $5 for all designated drivers and include benefits such as free water water, soda and coffee.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit leavenworthalefest.com.
— Luke Hollister, World staff