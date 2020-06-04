SPOKANE — All in WA, a statewide benefit concert organized in response to COVID-19, has been postponed to later this month.
"With the events that have taken place over the past several days, built on generations of trauma and violence, the organizers of All in WA have decided to reschedule All in WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief to Wednesday, June 24," concert organizers said in a release announcing the new date.
"We recognize the pain and injustice the black and African American community is facing, once again, and the need to honor the ongoing marches, protests and organizing.
"We also want to give space for our community to focus on what matters most at the moment; acknowledging and addressing systemic racism and violence that dehumanizes black people and families and taking steps to build to a new reality.
"We recognize that for many in our community and country, this grief and trauma are nothing new, and the effects are compounding."
The All in WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now be livestreamed on June 24 at 7 p.m. on Amazon Music's Twitch channel (twitch.tv/amazonmusic) and through allinwA.org and will air locally on KREM (CBS-Spokane), KSKN (CW-Spokane) and KING (NBC-Seattle).
The lineup of performers and presenters includes Chewelah's Allen Stone and Seattle hometown favorites Dave Matthews, Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Pete Carroll, Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Joel McHale, the Black Tones and Mary Lambert.
After the livestream, the concert will be available for streaming on Prime Video.