WENATCHEE — Think first, paint later. That’s how artist Allen Gossett approaches a creative process.

About 20 paintings of his will be for sale for anywhere from $59 to $999, depending on size, at the featured exhibit at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N Columbia St., Wenatchee, during the month of March. A reception will be held on March 3 during "First Fridays" from 5-8 p.m., with work by other artists in the collective represented, as well.

Allen Gossett art

Painter Allen Gossett in his home studio with an abstract painting and art supplies.


