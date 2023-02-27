WENATCHEE — Think first, paint later. That’s how artist Allen Gossett approaches a creative process.
About 20 paintings of his will be for sale for anywhere from $59 to $999, depending on size, at the featured exhibit at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N Columbia St., Wenatchee, during the month of March. A reception will be held on March 3 during "First Fridays" from 5-8 p.m., with work by other artists in the collective represented, as well.
“My kind of painting is probably 75 percent mental and 25 percent creative,” said Gossett in a phone interview last week. He said he's watched several hundred different videos by art teachers through YouTube to learn the process of fluid art.
Using acrylic paint, he said his next work will “most likely have about 10 colors that will be poured in the middle and each color will go in sequence and as the paint expands to cover about half the canvas, you take a paintbrush and you score it from the outside in and you make lines about an inch apart all the way to the end of the canvas, and then it will be spun to give a very distinctive look.”
About four years ago, in his spare time away from running Guarantee Appliance in East Wenatchee, Gossett began painting with a technique of drawing chains through paint to create flower forms.
“I like creating something that’s never been seen before, something that can’t be duplicated. That’s what I enjoy about abstract art. It’s unique. It’s one of a kind. It’s the process of creating something distinct,” he said.
