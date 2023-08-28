“I’ve gotten to see him (Dave Matthews) a couple times. Given the opportunity to support him at the Gorge is super surreal. We’re grateful for the opportunity and excited,” Heintzelman said.
The Briscoe concert is at 5 p.m. Friday at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy, as part of The Dave Matthews Band three-day concert, Friday to Sunday. Tickets are available at livenation.com.
Fellow front man, Philip Lupton, said he started Briscoe in high school and joined forces with Heintzelman at The University of Texas at Austin. As recent graduates, for two years they played live with band members Eric Loop on bass, Jon Clover-Brown on keyboards and Andrew Read on drums.
Briscoe’s debut album “West of It All” releases Sept. 15. It was written in Texas hill country, recorded in North Carolina with ATO Records and produced by Brad Cook, a Grammy nominee who pulled in Matt McCaughan, a drummer with Bon Iver.
“There was one moment in the studio, laying stuff down and talking, ‘Hey, that sounds cool... it sounds like this band... traces of this other band.’ At one point, Brad (Cook) stopped and said, ‘Boys, this sounds like Briscoe — this sounds like y'all — it’s unique, it’s new,’” Heintzelman said.
Lupton and Heintzelman said they met and bonded over their appreciation of music by Simon & Garfunkel and the Avett Brothers as teenagers at a summer camp, where they performed John Prine’s “Paradise” at a talent show.
They have toured with Zach Bryan and Caamp, and played at events, such as Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Winnetka Music Festival, FairWell Festival, Catbird Music Festival, Iron Blossom Festival, and more.
For the first true headline tour this fall, fans have told Briscoe members they drove three hours, even having to work the next day, just to see what the set looks like.
“We have gotten a taste and can’t wait to keep on rollin,'" Lupton said.
Three weeks from the release of the album, expectations are high because “we know we are going to put a lot of work in to give this thing a fair shot,” he said.
The single, “The Well,” is inspired by a college project about the Ogallala Aquifer, part of which is in Texas, being depleted as an nonrenewable resource and which Lupton studied as a hydrogeology major.
“‘The Well’ is a song that reflects the idea of, ‘What are you going to do with the time you have?' The well is bound to go dry,” Lupton said.
One of the band's popular songs to play live, Heintzelman wrote about: The sad and beautiful relationship between the main characters of John Steinbeck’s book, “East of Eden,” which he read while studying in Paris and talking philosophy with a friend.
“Briscoe to the moon!” Lupton said. “All we can do is just be proud of the work we put into this record and put it in front of people.”
