WENATCHEE — Much of the art created by visual artists in North Central Washington is realistic or representational of regional landscapes, flora and fauna, wildlife and people. Russ Hepler, however, paints in a style of abstract expressionism and color field paintings.
His large-scale mixed media watercolor paintings and drawings — of subjective, emotional expression, emphasizing creative spontaneity — are for sale at Pybus Public Market's Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, for the month of June in an exhibit.
“I felt there was more to it than that, than just being representational or a realist. I wanted to paint more emotions and feelings, that type of thing, where you pull the thoughts and images from your subconscious,” Hepler said. He identifies this approach with the art movement called automatism, or making art by suppressing conscious control over the making process.
From his office at HG Designs in Wenatchee, where he has worked since 1974 on commercial and residential designs and furnishings, Hepler spoke about the history of the abstract expressionism movement that started in the 1940s-1950s.
“The German expressionists, you wouldn’t believe all the stuff they’ve done over the years: drip paint onto bicycle wheels and drive it over the canvas, shoot guns that had globs of plastic paint in them and they would explode on canvas, or throw paint at it, hit it with boxing gloves,” Hepler said.
In earlier days of art history, he said artists like Leonardo DaVinci, Michelangelo or Raphael worked for the church or the aristocracy to make representational portraits and scenes before there was photography. New experimental forms of abstract expressionist art were created in America in the 1940s and '50s.
In the ‘60s, Hepler developed his own unique process of mixed media watercolor painting while in a masters program for fine arts at Central Washington University. The style allows him to paint large scale watercolors, some 3-by-5 feet or 5-by-10 feet, much larger than the usual 24-by-36 inches most typical for watercolor art.
“The interesting thing is that my paintings were selling for $1,500 back in the ‘60s. It all depends on the market you are in. In New York City, they would have been $5,000 or more,” Hepler said.
He has exhibited art in Seattle, Yakima, Spokane, Ellensburg, and in Wenatchee at Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gallery 76 or the Robert Graves Gallery, which recently sold its art collection for a scholarship fund.
“Most people are not exposed to those kinds of things. That’s why Gallery 76 started. It was to expose people to art they wouldn’t see. In those days it was only prints on cardboard framed in a furniture store,” Hepler said.
As president of the Robert Graves Gallery, and a friend of the named art teacher, Hepler said Wenatchee Valley College will rename the art department section of the Music and Arts Center in honor of Robert Graves.
“If we give away a couple $1,000 every year, it’s enough to get us by for 20 years, probably,” Hepler said of the new fund for art scholarships.
"A lot has happened, but I am stuck in the '50s and '60s type stuff," Hepler said.
