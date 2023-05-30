Russ Hepler Robert Graves Gallery

Russ Hepler, president of the Robert Graves Gallery, moderates a donation-based art sale to raise scholarship funds in October 2022. 

WENATCHEE — Much of the art created by visual artists in North Central Washington is realistic or representational of regional landscapes, flora and fauna, wildlife and people. Russ Hepler, however, paints in a style of abstract expressionism and color field paintings.

Russ Hepler poses with his painting titled "Really Red."

His large-scale mixed media watercolor paintings and drawings — of subjective, emotional expression, emphasizing creative spontaneity — are for sale at Pybus Public Market's Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, for the month of June in an exhibit.



