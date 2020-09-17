C.G. (Connor) Dahlin has been collecting local stories over the past year to share what he calls an “an illustration of humanity.”
His new book, “The Whispers of Wenatchee Vol. 2,” is Dahlin’s second collection of stories. The book features poems, short stories, journal writings and “everything in the spectrum in between” from people in the Wenatchee Valley.
“Heartbreak — there’s a lot of that,” he said.
This time, for Vol. 2, Dahlin has doubled the amount of local authors, from 34 to 68. The book is a place for community members to express themselves, he said.
Searching for these stories involves sending out flyers, covering the town with posters, putting information on Craigslist and, most importantly, “I headhunt,” he said.
Quite a few contributors are people who do not use computers or phones, he said. To get their stories, Dahlin communicates the old-fashioned way — in-person.
The story-finding process varies on a person-to-person basis, he said. Collecting written work is partly recruitment, advertising and community engagement, he said.
The search involves asking writers to contribute whatever they want. “They just kind of throw their dossiers at me,” he said.
There is a section in the book specifically for pieces about Wenatchee. The themes are “organically, collectively chosen,” he said.
Some of these works include “local happenings” and childhood stories, he said. Many people also wrote about children.
Once Dahlin collected all of the written work, he weaved each story into different sections and themes. The goal is to see what shared themes people in the community are writing about, he said.
Dahlin said his role is primarily to “do everything inside the book except for write it.” He calls himself a story collector, curator, editor, page designer and publisher.
Dahlin does have help from an editor to help review Spanish-language submissions, as well as an assistant editor to share the overall workload.
After all the submitted work is lined up and culled, it’s on to “editing, editing, editing,” he said.
The biggest story in the book takes up about six pages, he said. But most work is fairly small. Some of the stories are only two to three sentences long.
A lot of people submitted “micro poems,” he said. Dahlin added in a special page used to compile many of the micro poems together.
Submitted work ranges from emotional journal writings to mystical fiction stories, he said. There is “a little bit of everything.”
The last chapter is dedicated to what Dahlin calls the “dreamer” section. It is dedicated to abstract, mind-bending reactions, he said.
“People think that their thoughts are very mundane but … their thoughts can be very cathartic and beneficial to others,” he said.
“The Whispers of Wenatchee” books can be purchased locally at Ye Old Bookshop, the Rhubarb Market, Wenatchee Natural Foods, Mail It Your Way and A Book For All Seasons.