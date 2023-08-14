WENATCHEE — Pastel artist Annie Jones of Leavenworth enjoys painting pears, as well as landscapes, with old barns from Eastern Washington.
Two Rivers Art Gallery, where she has been a member for six years, exhibits her work for sale in the month of August.
A reception from 5-8 p.m. on First Fridays featured the collective’s art with music by guitarist Mike Bills and local wines served at the gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee.
As an associate member of the Pastel Society of America since 2021, Jones began painting as a teenager with oils, dabbled in acrylics and watercolors, and then stuck to pastels. While mostly self-taught, she continuously takes classes, she said, “always something to learn.”
“I chanced upon them (pastels) because my daughter’s grandmother gave her a set of Rembrandt pastels. There were a lot and she never used them so I asked if I could play with them and I was amazed at how quickly they go down — like painting with butter, almost,” Jones said.
“You get instant gratification. There’s no drying time. It’s very tactile because you use your hands,” she continued.
Her main goal as a painter was to paint a portrait of her father, which she did after he passed away, as did her daughter.
“I wanted to be a good enough artist that I could capture him,” Jones said, “He was a special person to us and we want to keep them in this way.”
“Painting was always a passion, something I wanted to do,” Jones added.
Most recently, she was inspired by belonging to a walking group to paint a small work with a tree line and the shadows the trees make.
She’s taking the paintings for the exhibit at Two Rivers Art Gallery directly from the walls of her own house, which cover every room.
“Some are my favorites, but it’s time to maybe let someone else enjoy them if they were interested,” Jones said.
The pastel artworks are framed with museum glass, while the oils are less expensive without glass. Small paintings are priced between $150 and $450 depending on the time, effort and size.
“I want to price them really so they would sell and enough where I get to make some money to buy more art supplies,” Jones said.
As a former educator, in retirement Jones teaches a few pastel art classes at Mason County Senior Activities Association in Shelton, some at Two Rivers Art Gallery, and sometimes individual instruction in painting.
