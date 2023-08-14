Annie Jones pastels

Artist Annie Jones creates with pastels and exhibits her work at Two Rivers Art Gallery in August.

WENATCHEE — Pastel artist Annie Jones of Leavenworth enjoys painting pears, as well as landscapes, with old barns from Eastern Washington.

Two Rivers Art Gallery, where she has been a member for six years, exhibits her work for sale in the month of August.



