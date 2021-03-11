Write on the River is accepting entries for its writing competition open to high schoolers across North Central Washington.
The 10th annual Chelsea Cain High School Writers Competition goes through the end of March, when submissions close.
The fiction-writing competition asks writers to create a 500- to 2,000-word piece. Their work can be a short story or the first chapter of a novel, according to a Write on River news release.
Students between grades 9-12 are encouraged to apply. This also includes homeschoolers, those in private schools or anyone in Running Start, according to the release.
Write on the River will distribute $200 between the three winning writers. Winners will be announced April 30.
Competition creator Chelsea Cain, a New York Times best-selling author, sponsors the event.
Those interested in submitting work can find additional information at writeontheriver.org.