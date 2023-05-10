CHELAN — An all-access pass for four days of the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival includes a choice of 50 performances at 13 wineries and venues for $181 with fees.
The fifth annual event from May 18-21 features a wide range of jazz genres, including traditional styles, Latin jazz, funk, R&B and vocalists.
Visit chelanwinejazz.com for the full calendar of concerts, venues and to purchase tickets.
Courtesy transportation is available for pass holders. Food and wine is available for purchase at every performance.
The first performances are 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 18, with a choice of six venues and six musical artists who will play a second show from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Danny Quintero sings in the style of Frank Sinatra from "The Great American Songbook" at The Vogue Coffee Bar, 117 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan.
Cascadia Groove is a group playing a mix of original funk and danceable jazz tunes, along with memorable covers at Layla’s Bar + Kitchen, 142-B E. Woodin Ave., Chelan.
Three vocalists received Seattle's Earshot Golden Ear Award for top vocalist: Stephanie Porter, Eugenie Jones and Greta Matassa.
Also recognized by Earshot is Dmitri Matheny, flugelhorist, for Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year. He plays at Radiance Winery & Estate Vineyard, 546 Klate Road, Manson.
Continuing Thursday night, The New Triumph plays WineGirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson, as a multigenerational, multiracial ensemble.
Mel Peterson performs a fusion of many styles at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson, on Thursday, too.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, more two-hour time slots open up in the afternoon and evening for live music.
Hit Explosion reproduces hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and beyond at Chelan Valley Farms, 2389 Green Ave., Manson, and also at Larc Hill Vineyard Ranch, 3799 Highway 97A, Chelan.
Pear Django has toured widely for two decades with a style The Seattle Times calls "gypsy jazz." They play at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, on Friday and Vin Du Lac Winery, 105 Highway 150, Chelan on Saturday.
Rather than bouncing from venue to venue, one could stay put at Sigillo Cellars, for example, and see Pearl Django at noon, followed by Brohamm at 2:15 p.m. and Mel Peterson from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Siren Song Wines Vineyard Estate and Winery, 635 South Lakeshore Road, Chelan, features Mark Lewis, Michael Winkle and Cascadia Groove on Friday.
Larc Hill Vineyard Ranch presents trumpeter Jake Bergevin, vocalist Stephanie Porter and Darren Montamedy, who has 11 smooth jazz albums, on Friday.
On Saturday at Larc Hill Vineyard Ranch, it’s Cascadia Groove, Danny Quintero and Hit Explosion.
Most bands perform at multiple venues throughout the week, so there’s second chances to catch an artist confirmed as a must-see.
For example, Dmitri Matheny gives his second performance on Friday at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson, followed by the Swizzle Chicks, a vocal trio from Portland for 20 years, and then Doctor Funk, a 10-piece ensemble playing new soul music since 1995.
The festival keeps going with more choices for live music, wine and food at beautiful venues around Lake Chelan on Saturday.
By Sunday afternoon, at the Chelan Riverwalk Park Pavilion, 117 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, the festival ends with a bang with the Lake Chelan Jazz Band at 12:30 p.m. and the Ellensburg Big Band 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
It all promises to be a swingin’ good time for jazz lovers and wine drinkers to go on a musical tour of the Lake Chelan Wine Valley all weekend long.