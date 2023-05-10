Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival

A concert at the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival at the Chelan Riverwalk Park Pavilion in 2022. 

CHELAN — An all-access pass for four days of the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival includes a choice of 50 performances at 13 wineries and venues for $181 with fees.

The fifth annual event from May 18-21 features a wide range of jazz genres, including traditional styles, Latin jazz, funk, R&B and vocalists.

Lake Chelan wine and jazz festival inflatable

The fifth annual Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival is May 18-21.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

