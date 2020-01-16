Wenatchee
The deadline for Write on the River’s annual writing competition is nearing and the final online submission date is midnight Feb. 1.
Enter your original 1,000-word fiction or nonfiction work on any theme or topic. Entries must be unpublished works from any writer living in Eastern Washington. Writers do not need to be a member of WOTR to enter. Six writers will win a total of $1,200 in cash prizes.
Entry fee is $20 per submission or $40 per submission with three written critiques. For more information or to submit your work, visit writeontheriver.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff