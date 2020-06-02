Winners of the second annual Apple Awards were announced Monday evening in a livestream show produced by the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
The awards program honors the achievements of local, participating individuals and schools that have demonstrated excellence or innovation in theater.
The Apple Awards is presented by Davis Arneil Law Firm.
This year's winners are:
Outstanding lead performance — in a musical
Brianna Hughes-Roberts: as Princess Fiona — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School
Outstanding lead performance — in a play
Ainsley Shearer: as Anne Frank — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School
Outstanding supporting performance — in a musical
Michael Christensen: as Lord Farquaad — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School
Outstanding supporting performance — in a play
Faith Kruse: as Kate Keller — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School
Outstanding ensemble cast — in a musical
“Emma! A Pop Musical”: Lake Chelan High School
Outstanding ensemble cast — in a play
“She Kills Monsters”: Eastmont High School
Outstanding overall musical
“Shrek the Musical”: Cashmere High School
Outstanding overall play
“The Diary of Anne Frank”: Wenatchee High School