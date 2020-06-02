Winners of the second annual Apple Awards were announced Monday evening in a livestream show produced by the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The awards program honors the achievements of local, participating individuals and schools that have demonstrated excellence or innovation in theater.

The Apple Awards is presented by Davis Arneil Law Firm.

This year's winners are:

Outstanding lead performance — in a musical

Brianna Hughes-Roberts: as Princess Fiona — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School

Outstanding lead performance — in a play

Ainsley Shearer: as Anne Frank — “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Wenatchee High School

Outstanding supporting performance — in a musical

Michael Christensen: as Lord Farquaad — “Shrek the Musical,” Cashmere High School

Outstanding supporting performance — in a play

Faith Kruse: as Kate Keller — “The Miracle Worker,” Cashmere High School

Outstanding ensemble cast — in a musical

“Emma! A Pop Musical”: Lake Chelan High School

Outstanding ensemble cast — in a play

“She Kills Monsters”: Eastmont High School

Outstanding overall musical

“Shrek the Musical”: Cashmere High School

Outstanding overall play

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: Wenatchee High School

