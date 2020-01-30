Wenatchee — Pybus Public Market is accepting applications for Artisan Day Vendors, formerly known as day tables. Spaces are inside the concourse, 8 feet by 5 feet and have three sides of exposure for artisans and crafters to showcase items and wares.
Spaces are available for rent Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the calendar year. Vendors will be selected by a committee composed of Pybus Market board members and staff. Each application will be reviewed for category, visual presentation and craftsmanship.
Artisans interested in a space can visit wwrld.us/pybusdaytable. For more information, contact Pybus executive director Leslie Freytag at 679-8338, office manager Jacobi Schall at 393-9930 or operations coordinator Aly Laris at 206-697-6574.