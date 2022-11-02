Stage Kids Willy Wonka Jr

Stage Kids rehearse for "Willy Wonka Jr.," including the candy-man himself and a group of Oompa Loompas. 

 Photo credit/Skip Mugaas

WENATCHEE — A total of 958 area school children will get a golden ticket opportunity to see matinee shows of “Willy Wonka Jr.” by Stage Kids this week. This musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale features memorable songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, with more original songs for the stage too.

Public performances take place Thursday through Sunday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $13 for students (plus fees) and can be purchased at numericapac.org.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

