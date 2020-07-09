Wenatchee Valley College students painted murals in Wenatchee’s “Art Alley” as well as one by the Garden Terrace apartments as a part of an illustration class project.
Muralist and WVC teacher Marlin Peterson said one of the class goals is to get students working on large scale creations, boosting their mural experience. Five of the 15 students in Peterson’s illustration class worked on the murals during spring quarter.
“It literally gives them an image on a wall,” he said.
The class originally planned to paint murals around campus but had to change plans when the campus shut down due to COVID-19, he said.
There “for sure” will be more paintings added to the campus in the future. Students in Peterson’s class last year painted murals on the now demolished Wells Hall.
Looking forward, Peterson said he plans to find spaces for more student murals throughout Wenatchee, taking advantge of the city’s many big, blank, smooth walls that are perfect for murals, he said. And, as things open up, new “walls [will] present themselves.”
The Art Alley murals are located behind Davis Furniture. The Garden Terrace mural can be found on Fifth Street and N. Emerson Avenue.