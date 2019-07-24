Rachel Courtney owns a graphic design company called Pretty Nice Creations and Kmbris Bond is an artist in the community who teaches with Class with a Glass and Yaymaker (among many other things).
They started brainstorming with Chad Yenney of Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery about ways to have people experience art in a different way and about where to hold creative classes.
A partnership was born and everyone got to work inviting members of the community to explore their creative sides.
“I really enjoy classes where you can try something out to see if you like it before having to buy in to all of the supplies,” Courtney said. “You never know what you are going to be awesome at unless you step out of your routine.”
Bond agreed.
“I hear so many people say ‘Oh, I couldn’t do that’ and it’s not true! Art is accessible and we can all create in different ways. These classes are great ways to dip your toes in and have faith in yourself,” she said.
They put together a series of classes to get the ball rolling. The plan is to offer a few each month throughout the year, Courtney said, with more artists joining the line up along the way. Martha Flores is interested in offering a sculpting class and Dan McConnell is offering a cartooning class.
Below is the schedule for the next three months. The classes are at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, which opened in March at 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. Collapse is located at the front of the RadarStation gallery. To register, email Courtney at pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com.
Alcohol Ink Creations: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 24, and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. $30
Learn to create abstract pieces of alcohol ink artwork. This intro class starts includes the creation of ceramic coasters and magnets. Supplies provided.
Prayer Flag: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. $30
Create a flag for a someone who is going through treatment or needs a little boost, or create something motivational for yourself. Bond and Courtney lead the class in painting, gluing and using our fanciest handwriting. Designs are up to the artists. Materials provided, though participants are welcome to bring their own if they choose.
DIY Wrap Bracelet Class: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 14. $35.
- Learn to make wrap bracelets using leather, buttons, c-lon and beads with instruction from Courtney and Bond. Supplies provided.
Rock Painting Class: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
- Get creative and make several painted rocks for your garden. Bond and Courtney will lead the class. Designs are up to the painter and can be as easy or advanced as you choose. All materials will be provided.
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. $30
Use pine needles and waxed linen to weave baskets using step-by-step instructions/demonstration. Bond and Courtney will lead the class. All materials provided.