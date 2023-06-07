WENATCHEE — The bright blue sign says “Art for All Ages” on the building of Class with a Glass (CWAG), 134 N. Mission St., Wenatchee.
For younger ages, art camps for kids started in 2018 and continue this year. For adults, teens, kids and seniors, general sessions are always open to all ages for a sip and paint style art class.
“Our art camps are creatively enriching, fun and inspiring, and uniquely designed to accommodate kids with all their differing personalities and artistic experience levels,” said CWAG owner Nancy Barrett in a press release.
Camp art projects will include painting with acrylic and watercolors, sculpting with clay, using textiles and other mediums to create mosaics and collages, basic weaving, mixed media, sketching with graphite and charcoal, painting self-portraits, and more.
“We have such fun exploring the creative process with young people and ending each week of camp with our Gallery Showcase event is always a highlight,” Barrett said. “Parents and friends celebrate the accomplishments and efforts of the kids, and it is such an affirming time for each child,” she said.
General sessions at Class with a Glass cost $42, which includes all art supplies and instruction, led by an art teacher step-by-step through an acrylic painting, like upcoming “A Wide Open Space” wheat fields or a “Little Blue” bear.
Beverages, including local wine and beer, are available for purchase from the CWAG bar, as are snacks and charcuterie boards.
Off-site classes for adults are often hosted at local wineries. Coming up is the popular sunset scene “Life is a Beach” at Benson Vineyard Estates, 754 Winesap Ave., Manson, on June 11. On June 15, it’s “Evergreen Escape” at Milbrandt Family Wines, 707 Highway 2, Unit D, Leavenworth. And on June 20, it’s “Rainbow Kitty” at Horan Estates Winery Tasting Room, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee.
Guest teachers lead special classes at the CWAG studio with different mediums and techniques. Life coach Jill Gentry will lead a workshop for $70 called “Just Pause” 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 19 at CWAG, followed by a watercolor painting class led by instructor Jeska Stowell.
“Just Pause” happens in the front area of CWAG’s building, which is called “The Living Room,” filled with comfortable furnishings and tables for small group activities. The space is available for private rental, including birthday parties, receptions and other events for up to 40 guests.
Gentry has coached individuals and groups in sessions via Zoom since starting her business in November 2021. CWAG is “an incredibly calming environment. The intangible part of the coaching allows us to engage in our learning and absorbing and practicing through our mind and body,” Gentry said.
“The ideal participant would be somebody who is looking to learn how to take small, simple, bite-sized pauses in their day to show significant change in their life, especially if struggling with busy-ness and hustle culture,” Gentry said. Her website is jillgentrylifecoaching.com.
At Class with a Glass, “the ideal customer participant for art classes would be anyone who considered themselves a novice or beginner artist. Our job is to lead them step-by-step through the painting process and we teach basic techniques, including color theory, brushes, composition and more,” Barrett said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone