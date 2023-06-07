Class with a Glass art camp

A group of kids at Class with a Glass art camp paint a self-portrait in 2022. 

WENATCHEE — The bright blue sign says “Art for All Ages” on the building of Class with a Glass (CWAG), 134 N. Mission St., Wenatchee.

For younger ages, art camps for kids started in 2018 and continue this year. For adults, teens, kids and seniors, general sessions are always open to all ages for a sip and paint style art class.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?