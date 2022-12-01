220707-newslocal-gofridaywalk 02.JPG
Wenatchee residents James and Becky Braaten look at colored pencil artwork at Two Rivers Art Gallery during a "First Fridays" reception in July.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — The Two Rivers Art Gallery building will be closed to the public in January while walls are being repainted, new blinds installed, and 14-year-old carpet replaced. February will be the 14th anniversary for Wenatchee’s artist-run art gallery.

Renovations will be paid for by grants and donations the gallery has received, said Board President Jan Theriault. This includes $2,263.09 of individual donations in 2022.



