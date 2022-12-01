WENATCHEE — The Two Rivers Art Gallery building will be closed to the public in January while walls are being repainted, new blinds installed, and 14-year-old carpet replaced. February will be the 14th anniversary for Wenatchee’s artist-run art gallery.
Renovations will be paid for by grants and donations the gallery has received, said Board President Jan Theriault. This includes $2,263.09 of individual donations in 2022.
All artists in the collective must remove their art Jan. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A public gallery reopening will be on Feb. 3.
Members’ artwork must be entered on Jan. 29-30 to exhibit during a 3-month show from February through April. Later entries for artworks may be submitted April 30-May 1 for a May-June show.
Five recent grant awards and individual donations have supported Two Rivers Art Gallery, which has a current bank balance of $26,684, according to the treasurer’s report from Terri Timpe. The funds are from Working Washington Round 5, Woods Family Music & Arts Grant, Pitts-McConnell Fund and Walker Family Fund.
After the gallery reopens in February, artists slated to be featured in order are: Sonia Ramsey; Allan Gossett; Sasha Fair, Jen Evenhus and Sheri Trepina; Richard Daugherity; Marti Lyttle; Dan McConnell; Annie Jones; Jan Theriault; Nicki Isaacson; Terri Meenach; Walter Graham; and Russ Hepler.
Artists with a body of work to exhibit may contact the gallery with interest for 2024.
The featured artist for December is Greta Jill Register of Bellevue. She works in mediums of acrylic and watercolor, painting landscapes and florals. A reception is slated for 5-8 p.m. Friday, with music by Suzanne Grassell on harp.
