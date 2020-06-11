In an attempt to express how quarantine has affected them, Wenatchee middle school students masked their fears, anxieties and angers behind a paper bag.
Foothills Middle School art teacher Kaya McLaren wanted to help her students through the process of recognizing and expressing emotions. Students from Pioneer and Orchard middle schools also joined in to create these masks.
For the art project, participants drew a face, put it on a homemade paper bag mask, wore it and then took a self portrait.
One of the reasons McLaren started the project is because she did not want to require her students to put something into words which they might not have words for yet.
Pioneer student Zo Bailey drew a mask with a small frown. In her photo caption she wrote, “I am feeling worried. ... the Coronavirus is really concerning me.”
McLaren said there are a lot of ways people are feeling and it can change each moment. For the students, “we wanted to give them a way to tell us how they are doing.”
At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, everyone thought school would just be out for six weeks, she said. But as the parameters of everyone’s new reality sunk in, it became clear that the changes were going to last a while.
Middle school is a time when students work very hard at not being transparent, she said. It is not the easiest time in many people’s lives.
“But then, you can put on this paper bag mask and nobody can see into the windows of your soul,” she said.
McLaren’s idea for the art project stemmed from a Youtube channel, Sketchbook Skool. She also worked with teachers Ellen Smith and Adele Caemmerer to help make the art project possible.