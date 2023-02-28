Local artist and art teacher Jan Cook Mack suffered a stroke in April but hasn't let it stop her from rehabilitating and painting. She continues on and enjoys painting landscapes, orchard, people, grapes, flowers and more. She is photographed here in her art studio in Sunnyslope Monday. This month she shares an art exhibit at Pybus Art Alley. The reception for “Pink” is March 3, during "First Fridays" from 5-7 p.m. at Pybus Public Market.
One of Jan Cook Mack's featured art pieces is of a painting with a large bouquet of roses that were mostly painted before her stroke. She finished the piece by filling in with more colors and a painted tablecloth.
WENATCHEE — An esteemed local artist and art teacher, Jan Cook Mack, has been rehabilitating from a stroke since April. This month she shares an art exhibit at Pybus Art Alley with her former student, Michele Knutson, which features oil paintings that show off the color pink.
The reception for “Pink” is March 3, during "First Fridays" from 5-7 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, and features music by Mike Bills. For a donation, there is beer from The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing, wine from Jones of Washington and mead from McGregor Farms Honey and Meadery.
Cook Mack’s has progressed from drawing with her non-dominant left hand to painting again with predominately her left hand. She is working on walking with a walker and rehabbing her right hand more.
Some of the featured paintings by Cook Mack have been completed during her rehabilitation. The largest is 30 inches by 30 inches. One is a brand new painting of a strawberry. She also repurposed paintings of two small insects from a series of 12 and made them pink for the show.
Another of her paintings is a large bouquet of roses that were mostly started before she had a stroke, so she only had to fill in the colors and paint the tablecloth. It is in a looser style and follows a series she created before of bright orange and pink blooms on intricate tablecloths.
Cook Mack was on the committee that moved the Pybus art gallery space from the boardroom to the Art Alley at the entrance to the Local Tel Event Center.
“It makes it so accessible, and people see it all the time,” she said in a telephone interview.
There are new artists every month at the Art Alley.
“The art community is going to have to work on spaces to show art, which I think will be upcoming soon,” said Cook Mack.
The price of Cook Mack’s paintings range from $150 for the small ones to $2,200 for a large piece.
