Local artist and art teacher Jan Cook Mack suffered a stroke in April but hasn't let it stop her from rehabilitating and painting. She continues on and enjoys painting landscapes, orchard, people, grapes, flowers and more. She is photographed here in her art studio in Sunnyslope Monday. This month she shares an art exhibit at Pybus Art Alley. The reception for “Pink” is March 3, during "First Fridays" from 5-7 p.m. at Pybus Public Market.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — An esteemed local artist and art teacher, Jan Cook Mack, has been rehabilitating from a stroke since April. This month she shares an art exhibit at Pybus Art Alley with her former student, Michele Knutson, which features oil paintings that show off the color pink.

The reception for “Pink” is March 3, during "First Fridays" from 5-7 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, and features music by Mike Bills. For a donation, there is beer from The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing, wine from Jones of Washington and mead from McGregor Farms Honey and Meadery.

Local artist and art teacher Jan Cook Mack talks about a current art piece she is working on while at her art studio on Easy Street in Sunnyslope on Monday.
One of Jan Cook Mack's featured art pieces is of a painting with a large bouquet of roses that were mostly painted before her stroke. She finished the piece by filling in with more colors and a painted tablecloth.


