Gene Barkley art

A painting of "Fall Forest" scene by Gene Barkley in the pointillism style.

 Provided photo/Marianne Aylmer

WENATCHEE — What’s the point? For artist Gene Barkley, pointillism is the point. His artwork is for sale and on display at Lemolo Cafe & Deli, 114 N Wenatchee Ave., beginning in March.

Barkley said in an artist’s statement that “the two questions I’m most asked are ‘what is pointillism?’ and ‘why do I use that style?’ The first question can be answered by definition.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?