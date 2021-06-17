IMG_5063.jpeg

Nena Howell's plein air painting of the Apple Blossom festival won first place in the Two Rivers Gallery 2021 Plein Air Paint Out.

Wenatchee

Howell painting is tops in plein air contest

Judges voted Nena Howell’s painting of the Apple Blossom Festival first place in the Two Rivers Gallery 2021 Plein Air Paint Out competition.

The Apple Blossom-themed contest asked artists to go out outside and paint scenes of the festival from June 5-12.

Howell featured a blooming orchard, Saddle Rock and the parade in her painting.

Second place went to Terry Johnson for his painting of a mother holding her child while throwing a dart. Jennifer McIntyre took third after painting a watercolor piece of food stands in Memorial Park.

Judges voted Sasha Syssoeva as an honorable mention for her painting of the Apple Blossom carnival at night.

— Luke Hollister, World staff

