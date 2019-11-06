WENATCHEE — Greg Asimakoupoulos, faith and values columnist for The Wenatchee World, will read from and sign copies of his latest book “Zuzu’s Wonderful Life (and other poems)” from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Owl Soda Fountain in downtown Wenatchee.
The Wenatchee native is the author of 12 books, including “Finding God in It’s a Wonderful Life.”
His new book is a collection of poems inspired by themes in the movie. One poem, dedicated to The Owl proprietors Frank and Pam Higgins, relates to old fashioned soda fountains.
Asimakoupoulos, who currently lives on Mercer Island, has written extensively on the 1946 Frank Capra film since becoming friends with the surviving cast members. Each December he speaks at the IAWL Festival in Seneca Falls, New York.
Refreshments will be served at the book signing. In addition, a signed poster by Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu Bailey in the movie, will be raffled.