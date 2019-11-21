WENATCHEE — The cast of Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s winter production, “Exit Laughing,” has been announced.
Lisa Francois, Sue Lawson and Bonnie VanHoven are cast as Connie, Leona and Millie, whose highlight for the past 30 years has been a weekly bridge night out with the girls. When their fourth player inconveniently dies, they steal her ashes from the funeral home and embark on one last card game that leads to a police raid, a stripper and some lessons about truly living. Marie Scanlon plays Rachel and Matthew Pippin plays the stripper.
The play is directed by Mike Magnotti and produced by Desiree Schmidt.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9-11, 16-18, 23-25, and 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. Tickets are $20, available at numericapac.org.