George
First Friday Jam is back
For those who are fit as a fiddle and ready to get outside and play, there's good news: the First Friday Jam at the George Community Hall will return Friday for a 7 to 9 p.m. session.
The musical gathering will take place at the Pie Pavilion at George Community Park, outside the community hall, weather permitting. Social distancing will be observed, with participants sitting at least 6 feet apart.
The usual potluck will have to wait, but feel free to pack a picnic and bring it to the park before the jam. A sound system will be set up, as well as metal folding chairs set up in a large circle. Bring your own lawn chair if you want to avoid the metal chairs.
For the latest updates, visit the George Community Hall Facebook page.