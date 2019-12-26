Wenatchee
Not too late to learn to skate
It’s never too late to learn to skate. That’s the word from the Town Toyota Center iFiber Rink where classes are offered for all ages and skill levels.
The next six-week class session starts Jan. 7. The adult class is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $66, plus a skate rental each class. Participants need to have a Learn to Skate USA membership for $16. For information call the Rink office at 667-7847. Register online at towntoyotacenter.com.
Classes run 30 minutes.
For the public skating calendar, admission and skate rental details, go to the website.
Wenatchee
Mission Ridge brings music to the mountain
In case skiing isn’t enough of an attraction to make the trip to Mission Ridge, the Hampton Lodge is also the scene for live music on Saturday nights — for all ages.
Shows start at 6:30 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. and can be enjoyed from the Chair 5 Pub or KaWham Cafe, with dinner and drink specials.
Here’s the lineup:
- Dec. 28: Bandits of the Animal Kingdom, a ukulele and horn duo is a big band with little instruments. Bandits bring passion, sass and silliness to every show.
- Jan. 4: DJ Mabee — ’80s/’90s Night: David Mabee (aka DJ Mabee) spins party tracks of the ’80s and ’90s, with some contemporary hits in the mix.
- Jan. 11: Brass Monkeys brings its Beastie Boys Tribute. The Seattle-based high-energy band played at the Pray for Snow event this year. That worked. See what they can accomplish with this performance.
- Jan. 18: Davin Michael Stedman & The Soul United and Jazz Cabbage: Davin Michael Stedman is a Seattle singer and songwriter whose new band, the Soul United Allstars, blends the work he recorded with The Staxx Brothers with new material he created in Jamaica and the United Kingdom. His other project is the Original Jazz Cabbage, a mix of Rat Pack classics and New Orleans vibes.
- Feb. 1: Buzz Brümp: Hailing from New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Washington state, the band’s goal is to get live music lovers grooving together with positive energy, offering a diversity of genre-bending goodness that keeps the dance floor hopping.
- Feb. 8: Massy Ferguson plays music suited to dark, crowded rooms in which there’s at least a possibility of a beer glass smashing against a wall. Members include Ethan Anderson, Adam Monda, Dave Goedde and Fred Slater.
- Feb. 15: DJ Mabee
- Feb. 22: Dynamite Supreme is a rock and roll band from Cle Elum/Roslyn featuring Micah Hefflen, Matthew McCoun and Kyle Kain.
- Feb. 29: Take it to Space offers a bold tasty blend of funk, soul, R&B, disco, dance and world music.
Wenatchee
Combined Mamma Mia!, Pippin auditions coming Jan. 8
Auditions for two upcoming musicals — The Apple Blossom Festival Musical “Mamma Mia!” and the 2020 Hot August Nights production of “Pippin” — are being held in tandem.
Auditions for both productions start at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Callbacks are set for Jan. 10.
Audition forms and music are available online, giving performers the option of trying out for one or both of the productions.
“Pippin” runs Aug. 13-23, with rehearsals July 10-Aug. 12.
The eighth production of Numerica PAC’s Hot August Nights is being directed by Jaime Donegan and produced by Don Fox. Bethany Elkin is the choreographer and Domingo Gonzalez is the music director.
One of Broadway’s longest running shows, it is the story of a young prince in search of answers and directions, told by a mysterious circus troupe.
Donegan is looking for an ensemble cast.
The main characters include:
Leading Player
- (tenor or soprano), who guides the title character through his own story;
Pippin
- (tenor), the prince
King Charles
- (baritone);
Lewis
- (tenor/ baritone), Pippin’s egotistical and good looking half-brother;
Fastrada
- (mezzo soprano), Pippin’s conniving stepmother;
Berthe
- (alto), Pippin’s grandmother;
Catherine
- (soprano), a widow and mother;
Theo
- (tenor), boy age 7-12
The ensemble of soldiers, monks, nobility, peasants require strong singing and dance abilities. Juggling, acrobatics, circus skills and magic skills also are welcome.
The cast is expected to be announced by mid-February.
“Mamma Mia: The Musical,” a production of Music Theatre of Wenatchee and Numerica Performing Arts Center, will run April 29 to May 10. It is being directed by Paul and Kelly Atwood and produced by Jill Sheets. It features the music of ABBA to tell the story of a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father.
For details on the audition requirements, go to numericapac.org.
Wenatchee
Applique, collage workshop precedes First Friday Link tour
Turn your old hoodie into an art statement Jan. 3 with help from Link Transit guest artist Lisa Robinson.
Robinson is leading a free workshop in applique and collage to help participants create a wearable piece of art for January’s First Friday ArtsWalk.
The drop-in art experience takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 3 in the third-floor boardroom of Link’s Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee.
A bus ride and an informational tour of a featured First Friday ArtsWalk exhibit follows the workshop.
Participants can bring their own hoodies to “upcycle” using colorful fabrics and other materials salvaged from thrift stores and yard sales. A few extra hoodies also wiill be available to share. Robinson will offer tips on color combinations and sewing techniques. Sewing machines and other supplies are included.
“We liked the idea of looking at something that might be considered waste and transforming it into something new and beautiful,” said Link Transit outreach coordinator Selina Danko. “It aligns with Link’s values of supporting a cleaner environment and sustainable living.”
The workshop is open to the public, but space is limited. To register, call Danko at 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com.
Free Link Transit service begins at 4 p.m. on all First Fridays on routes 1, 5, 7, 8E, 8W, 11 and 12.
Wenatchee
Reddington featured at Two Rivers Art Gallery in January
The work of Twisp artist and art teacher Ginger Reddington will be on display in January at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee.
Reddington, who works out of her home studio in Twisp, creates paintings with depth, movement and jewel-like colors through a multi-step process.
In addition to the works on display at Two Rivers Gallery, her paintings also featured at the Twisp River Suites Gallery.
An artist reception is planned from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3 as part of the First Friday ArtWalk events, with music by guitarist Brian Ohme and violinist Kyla Colon.
Two Rivers Gallery is a nonprofit artist-run gallery with more than 100 members. For information, visit 2riversgallery.com or call 888-9504.
Wenatchee
Museum continues environmental film series
A double feature is in store at the Jan. 14 Environmental Film & Speaker Series hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee.
River paddler, author and conservationist Tim Palmer takes viewers on a trip through Oregon’s Wild Rivers Coast in “Protected: A Wild and Scenic River Portrait.”
In “The Passage,” filmmaker Nate Dappen chronicles parallel canoe trips up the Inside Passage. His parents completed the first one 1974. The second trip, in 2017, they completed as a family. The event starts at 7 p.m.
The film on Jan. 28 is “The Eagle Huntress” about a Kasakh nomad girl in Mongolia who wants to become the first female hunter in 12 generations of her family.
The 19th Annual Environmental Film & Speaker Series are family-friendly events with a no-host bar, free popcorn and treats. A $5 donation is suggested. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the films or programs begin at 7 p.m. For information call 888-6240.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff