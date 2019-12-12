Wenatchee
Hulls talks about female adventurers as role models
Writer and outdoorswoman Tessa Hulls will present “She Traveled Solo: Strong Women in the Early 20th Century” this month at the Wenatchee and Peshastin libraries.
After embarking on a 5,000-mile solo bicycle ride from Southern California to Maine, Hulls began researching other women who defied expectations and embarked on unprecedented journeys — as explorers, mountaineers and even as a circus performer.
In this Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau program, Hulls delves into the lives of intrepid female adventurers, demonstrating why female role models are vital in affecting social change.
The presentations are at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Wenatchee library and Dec. 19 at the Peshastin library. For information, go to ncrl.org.
Hulls' writing has appeared in the Washington Post and Atlas Obscura’s Kickass Women series.
Wenatchee
‘Mamma Mia’ audition information posted
Audition information for the 59th Apple Blossom Musical “Mamma Mia!” has been posted on the websites of the Music Theatre of Wenatchee, mtow.org, and Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org.
The production is being directed by Paul and Kelly Atwood and produced by Jill Sheets and will run April 29-May 10.
The auditions are open to anyone age 15 and up, with more than 40 people in the cast. Everyone will have to sing at the auditions and dancers of all abilities are encouraged to audition, with parts available for all.
Auditions are set for 6 p.m. Jan. 8-10 at Wenatchee High School and Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Cashmere
Kelzenberg’s oboe playing earns national accolades
Cashmere High School student Sebastian Kelzenberg has been named a 2020 National YoungArts Foundation Merit winner in oboe.
He is one of 686 students, age 15 to 18, to win the award.
It’s his second national award in six months. He won first place in the Music Teachers National Association competition in Spokane in June.
As a 2020 YoungArts award winner, Kelzenberg is invited to participate this spring in a program in Miami, Los Angeles or New York that features master classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their fields.
On July 1, Kelzenberg will join 20,000 YoungArts alumni in receiving ongoing support from the organization as they continue to pursue a life in the arts.
YoungArts award winners are eligible for fellowships, symposia and residencies, presentation opportunities at major institutions and the opportunity to work with directors and curators such as Derrick Adams, Deana Haggag, Bill T. Jones, Jasmine Wahi and Tony Yazbeck. They will also have access to YoungArts Post, a custom online platform for YoungArts alumni to connect, collaborate and learn about microgrants, cash awards that support expenses related to professional or artistic development.
Wenatchee
Write on the River issues writing competition reminder
Write on the River’s annual Writers Competition is underway, with $1,200 in cash awards to be divided between six writers of fiction or nonfiction, on any theme or topic, with a 1,000-word limit. The final submission date is Feb. 1.
Some user-friendly changes from past years include on-line submissions, limiting entries to writers from eastern Washington and critiques mailed courtesy of WOTR. The fee is $20 per submission or $40 per submission for the contest plus three written critiques.
For information, go to writeontheriver.org.
Wenatchee
Soprano clarinetist Thompson named to all-state band
Soprano clarinetist Jaiden Thompson, a Wenatchee High School senior, has been named to the Washington Music Educators Association All-State Concert Band.
She is one of 1,038 student musicians across the state invited to participate in the all-state performing groups, which include concert band, orchestra, choir and percussion ensemble. More than 2,000 students auditioned. Thompson is a student of WHS music teacher Jim Kovach.
The all-state musicians will meet in Yakima in February to rehearse and perform in concert under the direction of world-renowned conductors.
Wenatchee
Library plans holiday craft events
Make a holiday ornament with the robotic Egg-Bot machine while enjoying an adult beverage at 6 p.m. Monday at 509 Bierwerks, 200 S. Columbia St.
The event is one of North Central Regional Library’s holiday craft programs planned throughout the district during December. Other offerings include making Christmas cards and wrapping paper to ugly sweaters and wood projects.
For details, go to ncrl.org and check the calendar for all events, or search for those planned at your local library.